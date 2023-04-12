'I Had To Go And Shoot A Day After My Father's Death': Actress Sai Tamhankar

Actress Sai Tamhankar has recently been in the headlines for her last release, India Lockdown. She received immense love and a lot of positive responses from both critics and viewers for her outstanding performance. Everyone knows about her professional life, but very few people know about Sai’s personal life. Today, let’s take a look at the shocking story shared about her father’s death. Sai recently revealed this in an interview with Maharashtra Times, which shocked everyone.

According to reports, in this interview, Sai was asked, “Do sadness and depression in your private life affect your professional life?" Sai spoke of a moment which shook the entire audience. She said, “Definitely, yes. Professional life is affected by private life, and private life is affected by professional life. Maintaining the balance is very difficult.”

Sai further said, “My father passed away while I was shooting for the 2009 film Haay Kaay Naay Kaay. I cremated him and had to go to shoot the very next day." She also said that Haay Kaay Naay Kaay was a comedy film and she had to deliver comedy dialogue on the sets with so much fun and energy while she kept the sadness in her heart.

According to the most recent reports, Sai Tamhankar was earlier married to Amey Gosavi, a manufacturer by profession. Sai is originally from Sangli, Maharashtra, while Amey is from Pune. He owns the production company Loading Pictures; but surprisingly, they have never collaborated. In this relationship, it is said that Sai took the lead, and after dating for nearly three years, they got married.

Amey Gosavi and Sai Thamankar tied the knot in 2013, but they decided to separate after just two years of marriage.

Sai Tamhankar is currently in a relationship with film producer Anish Joag. The duo made their relationship official by sharing a post on social media last April.

Sai was most recently seen in India Lockdown. Madhur Bhandarkar helmed the movie, which is funded jointly by Pen India Limited and Bhandarkar Entertainment. The film also featured Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra and Prateik Belawadi in pivotal roles. The movie was released on December 2 last year on ZEE 5.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here