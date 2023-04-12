‘I Have Principles:’ Rubina Dilaik Warns Fans Against Using Her Photos On Betting Apps

We all know how popular betting apps are on Instagram. Particularly during this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, numerous A-list celebrities are endorsing them. Cricket betting is very popular, and many of these apps operate legally. Some people prefer not to support this. They think this is equivalent to endorsing gambling. Actress Rubina Dilaik is one of them. Her outspoken personality in Bigg Boss 14 was loved by many. Recently too, she was vocal about the topic of betting. She is one of the few celebrities, who does not advertise betting apps on social media. Rubina Dilak responded to something similar when some fans used her images and reels on betting apps.

Rubina Dilaik tweeted saying that she adheres to certain morals and values, and would not support gambling. She warned fans against using her photos and reels on these apps. Her tweet read, “I have noticed some of my fan clubs on Instagram are promoting Betting Apps via my reels and pictures! I have certain principles in my life. If I don’t encourage some practices, do NOT promote them on my behalf.”

I have noticed some of my fan clubs on Instagram are promoting Betting Apps via my reels and pictures! I have certain principles in my life , If I don’t encourage some practices , do NOT promote them on my behalf 🙏🏼— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) April 11, 2023

Fans and her friends lauded her for making it clear out and loud. One of the fans wrote, “Queen for a reason”. Another said, “Kudos Rubina. I hope your fan clubs (or any celeb fan clubs for that matter) will stop misusing publically available content of celebs”.

Kudos Rubina. I hope your fan clubs (or any celeb fan clubs for that matter) will stop misusing publically available content of celebs.— Parikshit Shah (@imparixit) April 11, 2023

One more said, “We need more celebs like you. Who corrected their fans’ Moves. Really appreciate it”.

We need more celebs like you. Who corrected their fans Moves. Really appreciate. 👍— Mihika Singh (@Stars_ki_Duniya) April 11, 2023

In February, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain slammed celebs for minting money from promoting online gaming and called it “irresponsible”. The tweet read, “So many celebrities promote online gaming that focuses on making easy money, I find it extremely irresponsible. So many will bear the consequences, children, youngsters, and their parents. It’s like promoting gambling under the shield of various games”.

So many celebrities promoting online gaming that focuses on making easy money, I find it extremely irresponsible. So many will bear the consequences, children….youngsters, their parents. It’s like promoting gambling under the shield of various games.— Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) February 20, 2023

Rubina Dilaik was keeping busy last month for sister Jyotika’s wedding. Right now, her older sister Rohini Dilaik is also getting married. Rubina has posted a number of images from the celebrations on her social media pages.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here