‘In The Comforts Of Home’: Kushboo Sundar Discharged From Hospital, Shares Health Update

Actress-politician Kushboo Sundar was recently admitted to the hospital due to a high fever. In her last Twitter post, the member of the National Commission for Women shared her health update with the masses. The 52-year-old revealed that she was suffering from extreme “body aches” accompanied by severe “weakness.” Social media users and members from the film and political field wished her a speedy recovery in the comments. Seems like the prayers of Kushboo Sundar’s well-wishers have finally borne fruit. The Ranadheera actress has been discharged from the hospital. Following her dismissal, Khushboo once again shared another health update on Instagram.

Dropping a picture on the Meta platform, Kushboo Sundar wrote, “Out of the hospital & back in the comforts of home. Yet complete bed rest is advised for some time. Travelling is to be avoided for over a week. Reassess with the doctors & assume office & work only after that.”

Expressing her gratitude for the outpour of love during her health scare, the politician added, “Thank you so much for the love that poured in from the world over for my well being. Truly feel blessed to get so much love. Indebted to every one of you.” By the end of her post, Khushboo added four prayer emojis, along with four black heart emojis. The black-and-white picture captured the actress wearing a face mask, lying on a couch.

The Instagram post was quick to reach the netizens, who marked their presence in the comments, urging Khushboo to take care of her health. While one user wrote, “Glad to hear that… Please take care,” another quipped, “Everything will be good with your good heart darling. Stay blessed, stay healthy, and stay happy… Take care of your health and may god always bless you, mam.” A third individual advised, “Take rest, eat good food, and sleep.”

Earlier, Khusbu urged the masses to take preventive measures in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases. Although Kushboo Sundar in the last tweet mentioned that she was suffering from “bad flu”, it is not known whether she contracted Covid-19.

Like I was saying, the flu is bad. It has taken its toll on me. Admitted for very high fever, killing body ache and weakness. Fortunately, in good hands at @Apollohyderabad Pls do not ignore signs when your body says slow down. On the road to recovery, but long way to go. pic.twitter.com/FtwnS74pko— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 7, 2023

Kushboo Sundar has become a prominent face in the South film world. From making her debut as a child artist in the 1980 film The Burning Train, the actress has proved her mettle in films like Chinna Thambi, Annamalai, Annaatthe, Mannan, and Varusham Padhinaaru among others. She started her journey as a politician in 2010.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here