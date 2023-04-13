CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveRyan ReynoldsJamie FoxxAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Regional Cinema » Indrans Starrer Film Kundala Puranam’s Shooting Begins In Kerala
1-MIN READ

Indrans Starrer Film Kundala Puranam’s Shooting Begins In Kerala

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 20:58 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Starring Indrans in the lead, the film’s shooting recently began.

Starring Indrans in the lead, the film’s shooting recently began.

The film revolves around the story of a village that dries up in the month of April.

Santhosh Puthukkunnu directorial Kundala Puranam is all set to hit the big screens on June 18 this year. Starring Indrans in the lead role, the shooting of the film recently began in Kasargod, Kerala. The film revolves around the story of a village that dries up in the month of April and several families depend on a well with a perennial spring for their livelihood. Kundala Puranam also stars Ramya Suresh, Unniraja, and Babu Annoor in pivotal roles.

With cinematography by Sharan Sasidharan, the music of the film has been composed by Blesson Thomas. Produced by TV Anil under the banner of Menokhils Films, the film is written by Sudheesh Kumar.

Recently, a puja ceremony was held at Nileshwaram temple to mark the muhurat shot of the film. Its shooting started on April 10. The film will be shot in various locations including Chayoth, Narimalam, Kinanoor, Nileshwaram, Vazhuthareddy, and Kanhangad.

Kundala Puranam marks Santhosh Puthukkunnu’s second directorial. Santhosh is known for directing the award-winning film Moppala, starring Santhosh Keezhattoor.

Indrans is best known for films including Apothecary, Malik, #Home, and Aalorukkam. He has also acted in films like Kaipola, Higuita, Vamanan, Louis, Padavettu, Eesho, Palthu Janwar, and more. Now, he is gearing up for his upcoming films such as Pendulum, Rani, Nancy Rani, Made in Caravan, Centimeter, and Within Seconds.

Indrans had acted in nearly 500 films till now. He is known for his comedy and typical accent, which wins over audiences. He has been accorded awards like the Singapore South Asian International Film Best Actor award for Veyilmarangal, Shanghai International Film Festival Award for Best Film, and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor 2014.

RELATED NEWS

Santhosh Puthukkunn’s feature directorial debut was Moppala. Some of his other notable films are Kundala Puranam and Nilavariyathe.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
first published:April 13, 2023, 20:58 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 20:58 IST