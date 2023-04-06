Inside Kannada Actress Krishi Thapanda’s Sri Lankan Diaries

Looks like actress Krishi Thapanda is a “sunset lover”, much like us. A case in point is her recent pictures from Sri Lanka. The actress recently dropped a slew of photos on her social media handles. Here, we can see the actress enjoying the picturesque location, the “pretty skies” and a stunning sunset. She has also put the geotag.

Krishi can be seen smiling happily and enjoying the sunset while posing in one of the photos. In another one, she made a heart with her hands. The Rupayi actress served perfect beach-fashion goals by picking a cape in a beautiful shade of burgundy with a faux belt-like design in yellow colour. She paired it with denim shorts and casual flats.

“Pretty skies will forever have my heart”, read her caption and one of the hashtags was sunset lover. Fans bombarded the comment section and heaped praises on Thapanda. One user wrote, “How beautiful Krishi!," while another commented, “That beautiful sunset + your smile = heaven." Another chimed in and wrote, “You are the red beauty!”

Check out the post here-

This is not the first time Krishi Thapanda has expressed her love for dusk. Previously, Krishi had posted a few snaps from her photoshoots dressed in a black short top and a pair of beige pants. Her caption read, “Love for sunsets." Her location tag read Bengaluru. One user hailed her as the “Beauty of the Golden Hour”, while another wrote, “Awesome pic.”

Here is the photo-

Talking about her work, Thapanda made her debut with Akira. The film was a super hit and the diva was appreciated for her powerful performance by the critics and audience alike. Krishi was last seen in Vijayi Jagadal’s Rupayi, a comedy-drama which revolves around the relationships of five major characters and their need for money. It also features Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. She also has Rehna Nahi Bin Tere by G Naveen Reddy in the pipeline.

