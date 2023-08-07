Inside Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Romantic Dubai Getaway

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been captivating their fans ever since their love story blossomed in the Bigg Boss house. Their bond has grown even stronger, and they frequently share delightful moments from their romantic getaways on social media. Recently, the couple jetted off to Dubai to spend quality time together. They shared some delightful pictures and videos on social media. In a heartwarming display of affection, Karan planted a kiss on Tejasswi’s forehead. The actress even treated their fans to a glimpse of their sumptuous and lavish food spread.

In the clip, Karan Kundrra was seen dressed in an all-white ensemble, while Tejasswi followed the Barbie theme and wore a stunning pink outfit. The duo’s chemistry and style were perfect.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash during their Dubai trip attended the press conference for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. The couple looked stylish during the event, with Karan donning an all-cream outfit along with stylish shoes, while Tejasswi rocked in a vibrant neon ensemble paired with silver boots. Their fans were thrilled to see them together on a magazine cover.

In December, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash shared a special surprise, as they purchased a home together in Dubai. The couple took to social media to share the news. Giving a tour of their dreamy home, the couple wrote, “Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with Danube Properties. It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai.”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house, and ever since, they have been unapologetically open about their affection for each other. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple prioritises their relationship and consistently makes time for each other.

Karan was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, while Tejasswi impressed everyone with her acting skills in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Both of their shows came to an end in recent months and they have been enjoying more time together.