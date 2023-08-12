Inside Namita Thapar And Peyush Bansal's Shark Tank India Reunion

Shark Tank India has introduced audiences to various CEOs and business moguls, among whom Namita Thapar stood out due to her charming personality and interactions with fellow sharks and contestants. Recently, the entrepreneur was in Delhi where she caught up with Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal. Peyush and his wife Nidhi Mittal hosted dinner for Namita at their home. For the occasion, Namita showed elegance in an off-shoulder dress while Peyush sported a stylish blue outfit and his wife, Nidhi looked stunning in a black dress.

Sharing the happy picture, Namita wrote, “We fight for deals, give each other hell but we know when to let our hair down & chill. Thank you, Peyush Bansal & Nidhi Mittal for a lovely dinner in Delhi.”

The reunion of Shark Tank India panellists Namita Thapar and Peyush Bansal created excitement among social media users, who showered love on the duo. Namita’s post garnered numerous comments, including from her fellow shark, Vineeta Singh, who referred to all three as her ‘Favourites.’

On the other hand, some individuals on social media suggested that Namita Thapar should consider meeting ex-Shark Ashneer Grover, who also resides in Delhi.

Namita Thapar keeps her fans informed about her Shark Tank deals and meetings with her fellow Sharks. She also shares a close bond with Boat founder Aman Gupta and in May, she paid a visit to his office in Delhi.

The CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals fell in love the vibe and culture of Aman’s office, as she shared her experience on her Instagram.

She wrote, “Visited Boat office, 5 floors at Hauz Khas Village, what a vibe, what a fantastic culture created by Aman & team. Innovative, fresh, youthful with brilliant products for me to test & try & needless to say Aman & I always always have a blast as we are truly ‘ek hi thali ke chatte batte’ in every sense.”

Apart from Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal, Shark Tank India also featured Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain as panellists. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha, while the comedian Rahul Dua took over the hosting duty in season 2.