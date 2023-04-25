Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who are expecting their first baby, enjoyed not one but two baby showers recently. While one was hosted by their families, the other was organised by their friends. Here’s a sneak peek into the celebration.
RELATED NEWS
Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here
Priyanka Das
Priyanka Das, Chief Sub Editor, is a journalist with around 11 years of experience. Her interests include movies, fashion, literature and pop culture....Read More
first published:April 25, 2023, 16:10 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 16:10 IST