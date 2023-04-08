Inside The House Where The Balagam Film Was Shot In 45 Days

Telugu film Balagam has won international accolades in addition to making money by bringing sizable crowds to the theatre, thanks to word-of-mouth advertising. It was released on March 3, just over a month ago. Comedy actor Venu Yeldandi helms the film, which is produced by Harshit Reddy and Hansitha under Dil Raju Productions. News18 Telugu reached the village where team Balagam conducted a shoot for 45 days. After searching, News18 was able to locate the place where the shoot happened. It was in the Kolanur village of Konaraopeta Mandal in Vemulawada.

Team News18 had a conversation with the owner of the house Sankineni Ravinder Rao. In the conversation, Sankineni Ravinder Rao revealed that he did not take any money from the team to shoot in his house. He expressed his happiness that Balagam became a hit after shooting for more than 40 days at his house. The owner of the house said that now people across the village are coming to his home to get a glimpse. Rao also informed News18 that team Balagam asked him to act in the movie but he refused to do so. He also opened up that he was not expecting that the film will do wonders on the silver screen after all it was a small budget. The film, which was produced on a little budget, reportedly garnered Rs 25 crore in revenue overall.

On the other hand, the film has been winning numerous accolades internationally, proving that viewers were moved by the “Pakshi Muttadam" concept. For those who are unaware, it is believed that during the 12-day ceremonies following a death, a deceased person will consume rice balls shaped like crows. Additionally, it is thought that if the crow doesn’t touch the rice ball, the deceased person is not content with his family. The audience, especially those from rural Telangana areas who watched it on improvised screens with projectors in open spaces in their villages, responded favourably to the idea.

They downloaded the movie from Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Balagam has won LACA Los Angeles awards for Best Feature Film and Best Cinematography in addition to ONKYO Awards (Ukraine) in the category of Best Drama Feature Film.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here