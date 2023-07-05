International Bikini Day 2023: Nia Sharma to Jennifer Winget, 6 TV Divas Who Look Unbelievably Hot In Bikinis!

INTERNATIONAL BIKINI DAY 2023: On July 5, the world celebrates International Bikini Day. When Louis Reard, a French automobile engineer, took over his mother’s lingerie shop in Paris, he invented the bikini. On July 5, 1946, the world was introduced to this risque outfit. He got the idea to create this clothing item after seeing women at a beach roll their swimwear to obtain a better tan. The bikini, often considered the shortest swimming suit, is a must-have piece of beachwear. Depending on your choice, this comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours. Here are some stunning pictures of television celebrities who made several heads turn with their sassy and bold bikinis.

NIA SHARMA

Nia Sharma has time and again slayed the bikini look. Recently, she shared pictures in white swimwear that had a cross pattern with bold cuts and fit well on her perfectly toned body.

JENNIFER WINGET

Jennifer Winget looks stunning in this black and white polka dot bikini as she poses under the setting sun and palm tree shade.

SURBHI JYOTI

Surbhi Jyoti opted for a simple all-white bikini, but she added much-needed vibrancy with the neon coverall. She looks radiant under the clear blue sky and the white sand beaches of the Maldives.

VINNY ARORA

Vinny Arora gave a playful twist to classic swimwear. She went for a red bikini with a white abstract pattern all over. She paired it with a netted white long shrug.

SHIVYA PATHANIA

Shivya Pathania shared some bold pictures of a floral and red bikini set. The actress amplified her look with a dash of red lip tint.

SHRADDHA ARYA

Shraddha Arya had a fun time playing in the sand, dressed in a solid black bikini. The actress sported an unfiltered and raw look for the photos.