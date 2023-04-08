It's a Wrap For Another Schedule Of Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan

For his upcoming film, Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram has teamed up with director Pa Ranjith, and production is moving along smoothly. Chiyaan Vikram was frequently posting images from the KGF set, and he has since praised the Thangalaan director. According to the most recent report, the KGF schedule, which lasted for more than a month, has been wrapped. Chiyaan Vikram was spotted at the airport on his way back to Chennai. The actor looked sharp in his new look for Thangalaan. Almost 80% of the filming for Thangalaan has been finished, according to Pa Ranjith, who has spoken with the media since the scheduled wrap-up. The movie is expected to be released later this year.

The subject of how KGF has changed and the lead actor’s involvement in it will be covered in the movie Thangalaan, which is set in the period between 1870 and 1900. According to reports, the majority of Thangalaan was shot during the KGF schedule; the remaining scenes will be shot in Madurai and Chennai. Director Pa Ranjith’s dream project is Thangalaan, and he is moving the movie along quickly and effectively.

Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and other actors can be seen in Thangalaan, which also has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Fans have been anticipating a strong film from the young director-actor duo after the first look of Thangalaan was released earlier.

Chiyaan Vikram will take a break from filming Thangalaan because he will be preoccupied with the promotions of his upcoming movie, Ponniyin Selvan 2. To help the movie find a larger audience, Mani Ratnam’s leading actors have planned to travel to different cities.

Talking about the much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan 2, recently the trailer was released a few days back and fans went gaga over it. The preview carries on the story from the first section and gives viewers a glimpse of the magnificent Chola dynasty, showcasing magnificent and stunning battle representations. The audience was left hanging at the end of the previous instalment, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (PS-I), when Arulmozhivarman disappeared into the water after being hit by a storm.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here