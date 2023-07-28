It’s Time To Set The Stage On Fire As Hip Hop India Enters The Top 12 Battle with Dance Performances

Amazon miniTVs’ dance reality show Hip Hop India has been creating buzz among dance aficionados and urban street culture. The launch episode, witnessing amazing, flamboyant talent from all over India, has stunned the judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi. This weekend, Hip Hop India is geared up to captivate its audience with next-level performances. Contestants will be challenged this week to showcase some bombastic moves in the thrilling episode, aiming to enter the Top 12. The high-stakes dance battle has finally begun and it is the showdown for the top 12 contestants in Hip Hop India.

Unveiling the promo of the upcoming episodes, the streaming service gives a glimpse of the exciting and energy-filled episode. The contenders will be seen performing some terrific and goose-bumpsinducing acts bringing alive the essence of Hip Hop culture. Setting the stage on fire, the contenders are ready to put their best foot forward with their impeccable dancing skills and enter the Top 12 of Hip Hop India. Turning up the heat, they will be seen enchanting the judges and audience, who will also step into the dance fever hooting and applauding the fantastic performances.

Only a few days back, Hip Hop India

officially entered the Guinness World Records with the largest on-ground hip-hop dance activity, on the day of the premiere of its dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’. A total number of 1864 dancers came together to jointly perform hip-hop dance for over 5 minutes. The grand event was held at Filmcity in Mumbai in the presence of Hip Hop India’s judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, alongside Girish Prabhu - Head of Amazon Advertising and Rajesh Srivastava – Head of Marketing, Nissan Motors India who flagged off this event. Special partners for the event, To The Culture and dancing crew Kings United led by Suresh Mukund, brought together the enthusiastic participants and choreographed the performance, culminating into this momentous feat.

The Guinness World Records official adjudicators announced the record-breaking moment, as the stadium went up in a rapturous applause. The previous record for the largest hip-hop performance was achieved in 2014 by 1658 dancers in Alabama, USA. This global record coincided with the launch of the show ‘Hip Hop India’ on Amazon miniTV, which is a huge celebration of hip-hop culture that viewers across India can watch for free.

Helmed by Amazon miniTV with the aim of promoting and preserving the urban street culture, HipHop India is exclusively on Amazon miniTV, for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.