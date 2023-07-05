Javed Ali Birthday: Did You Know Why the Singer Changed His Surname? 5 Facts, and Popular Songs

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAVED ALI: Javed Ali, the famous Indian playback singer with a soulful voice that resonates with millions worldwide, celebrates his birthday today. While his melodious renditions have captivated audiences, there’s an intriguing aspect to his life that many might not be aware of - the reason behind his surname change. On his 41st birthday, let’s explore fascinating facts about Javed Ali, along with five of his most popular songs that have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Why Javed Ali changed his name? 5 Facts about Javed Ali Top 5 Songs of Javed Ali

Why Javed Ali changed his name?

Born as Javed Hussain in Delhi on July 5, 1982, Javed Ali hailed from a traditional Muslim family with a strong musical heritage. His father, Hamid Hussain, himself a classical musician, nurtured Javed’s musical talents from a young age.

During his early career, Javed Ali used the surname Hussain. However, under the guidance of renowned Ghazal Singer Ghulam Ali, Javed Ali changed his name to Javed Ali as a mark of tribute and respect to his guru, Ghulam Ali.

5 Facts About Javed Ali

Javed Ali, born and raised in Delhi, started singing with his father Ustad Hamid Hussain, a renowned qawwali singer and later made his Bollywood debut by lending his soulful voice to the film Beti No 1. Javed Ali came into the limelight in 2007 with his song Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein from the movie Naqaab. Apart from his career in playback singing and live performances, Javed Ali is actively involved in various social works. He participates in live shows dedicated to supporting and raising funds for numerous social causes. On August 15, 2016, Javed Ali had the privilege of performing at the United Nations Headquarters alongside the maestro A.R. Rahman to commemorate India’s 70th Independence Day. Javed Ali showcased his versatile talent not only as a singer but also as a host. He hosted Zee TV’s singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (2012) and Super Star Singer 2022.

Top 5 Songs of Javed Ali