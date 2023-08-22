Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's Daughter Tara Is Back Home After Fighting Influenza A Flu

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most popular couples in the Hindi television industry. Jay and Mahhi have always been active on social media and keep sharing their personal and professional lives with their followers. Recently, Mahhi shared that their daughter Tara had been hospitalised as she suffered from acute Influenza A flu. In the latest update, Jay informed that Tara was healthy and had been discharged from the hospital. The duo tied the knot in 2010 and became foster parents to twins Khushi and Rajveer. Later, they welcomed their daughter, Tara, in 2019.

Jay Bhanushali shared an adorable video of Tara inside the hospital, smiling and in a playful mood. Posting the video, he wrote, “She is so strong even with fever and body pain, she was still laughing and smiling. You are a strong girl, Tara happy that you have recovered and back home. Thank you all for praying for her."

Further, Mahhi Vij also shared a video of an emotional reunion of her foster kids and Tara and captioned, “Aansu aa gaye, Uparwala hamesha ek sath rakhe." Khushi and Rajveer were seen hugging Tara and the trio seemed extremely happy to be together.

A few days ago, Mahhi Vij turned to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update with her followers. She shared a video of her daughter, Tara, from the hospital. Mahhi asked her fans to be cautious and watch out for their children, citing the impending flu season. She wrote, “Fevers worry parents, they scare them sometimes. I understand why because when Tara got a high fever on this Thursday night, it was like a nightmare to all of us."

Mahhi added that Tara returned to school on Thursday following her Independence Day break, and while fevers are not always serious for the young child, Mahhi said that the situation was bad for Tara this time. They tried giving her medicines after consulting with the doctors, but even after giving her the prescribed high-dose medicines, Tara’s temperature remained at 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. She mentioned that they gave her cold baths and sponges at night, but she was still shivering and the temperature kept rising. She has to resort to calling the doctor at 1 in the night. He told her she shouldn’t be concerned because all the kids are getting sick from viral infections these days. Eventually, they had to rush to the hospital, where the doctors ran some tests on her, and she was infected with influenza A flu, a very contagious viral infection of the respiratory system.