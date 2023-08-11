CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana RaghavendraBigg Boss OTT 2Ashish KulkarniManisha RaniAriana Grande
Home » Entertainment » Chennai Court Awards 6-month Jail Term to Jaya Prada, Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine in Old Case
1-MIN READ

Chennai Court Awards 6-month Jail Term to Jaya Prada, Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine in Old Case

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 22:40 IST

Chennai, India

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.

Jaya Prada on Friday was awarded 6 months jail term and Rs 5,000 fine by a Chennai court in a case related to the failure of payment to her theatre workers

Actor-turned-Samajwadi Party politician Jaya Prada on Friday was awarded 6 months jail term and Rs 5,000 fine by a Chennai court in a case related to the failure of payment to her theatre workers.

Reportedly, she was accused of not paying the ESI money to workers of her theatre. Her business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also found guilty.

According to reports, former actor Jaya Prada owned a theatre in Chennai which was later shut down.

The theatre workers then complained against Jaya for not paying the ESI money which was deducted from their salaries. They alleged that the ESI money was not paid to the Government Insurance Corporation.

Tags:
  1. Jaya Prada
first published:August 11, 2023, 22:21 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 22:40 IST