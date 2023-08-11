Chennai Court Awards 6-month Jail Term to Jaya Prada, Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine in Old Case

Actor-turned-Samajwadi Party politician Jaya Prada on Friday was awarded 6 months jail term and Rs 5,000 fine by a Chennai court in a case related to the failure of payment to her theatre workers.

Reportedly, she was accused of not paying the ESI money to workers of her theatre. Her business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also found guilty.

According to reports, former actor Jaya Prada owned a theatre in Chennai which was later shut down.

The theatre workers then complained against Jaya for not paying the ESI money which was deducted from their salaries. They alleged that the ESI money was not paid to the Government Insurance Corporation.