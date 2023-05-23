Jeff Bezos and Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Get Engaged: Report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, have confirmed their engagement, The New York Post reported citing an exclusive source.

The couple, currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France, has been making appearances at star-studded events while enjoying the lavish experience on Bezos’ USD 500 million yacht.

Speculation about their impending marriage has been circulating for months, fueled by rumors surrounding Sanchez’s eye-catching heart-shaped ring.

Bezos, the 59-year-old billionaire, and Sanchez, a prominent broadcast journalist, have been inseparable since they began dating in 2018.

Their relationship became public in 2019, but they maintained a low profile until Bezos finalized his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott.

Sanchez, who has accompanied Bezos on global travels during their courtship, revealed her plans to venture into space, following in the footsteps of Bezos’ Blue Origin space exploration endeavors.

While Bezos will not be joining her on the expedition, Sanchez expressed her admiration for him in a recent interview.

The couple continues to enjoy their time at the Cannes Film Festival, attending high-profile parties and basking in the luxury of Bezos’ $500 million yacht.

According to Page Six, Sanchez was previously married to Hollywood talent mogul Patrick Whitesell. On the other hand, Bezos was hitched to MacKenzie Scott, from whom he separated after a substantial divorce.

Scott, aged 53, and Bezos share four children. In the divorce settlement, Scott received a staggering USD 38 billion, with a commitment to donate half of it to charitable causes.

As a result of the settlement, Scott became the world’s third richest woman, holding 25 percent of the former couple’s joint stock in Amazon. However, Bezos retained voting control over her nearly 20 million shares.

With a net worth of USD 139 billion, Bezos also maintained his ownership of the Washington Post, which he acquired in 2013, as well as his space company, Blue Origin.