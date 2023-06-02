Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Buy Rs 494 Crore Mansion In Los Angeles; See Pics

Actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck, the Hollywood power couple, have made a spectacular real estate acquisition in the heart of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. After an extensive two-year house hunt, the duo has reportedly purchased a magnificent mansion for a whopping $61 million (or Rs 494 crore). The duo tied the knot last year in July and have now secured an impressive estate nestled atop the prestigious Benedict Canyon neighborhood, as confirmed by sources including the Wall Street Journal, reported People. The property, which spans over 5.2 acres, had been on and off the market for five years before capturing the hearts of Lopez and Affleck.

Luxury Listings on their Instagram gave a glimpse of the property and shared some interesting details about it. Originally listed at a staggering $135 million (Rs 11 billion), the mansion had more recently been offered at $75 million (Rs 618 Crore). However, the celebrity couple managed to strike a deal, securing the property with a cash purchase. It’s a significant milestone in their relationship as they embark on their new journey together. The mansion’s history is as intriguing as its price tag. Over the years, it has changed hands among prominent figures. Previous owners include Alex Yemenidjian, the former CEO of MGM Studios, and Curtis Somoza, a now-convicted Ponzi schemer. In 2016, high-end house developer Gala Asher acquired the property and transformed it into the luxurious contemporary mansion it is today.

The mansion boasts an array of lavish amenities, including a sprawling sports complex complete with an indoor pickleball court, a gym, a boxing ring, and a lounge area. The outdoor spaces are equally impressive, featuring a covered entertainment pavilion with a full outdoor kitchen and a magnificent 155-foot infinity pool. With a 10-car garage and off-street parking for up to 80 additional cars, the mansion perfectly caters to the couple’s opulent lifestyle.

In preparation for their move, both Lopez and Affleck have listed their previous homes for sale. Affleck sold his Pacific Palisades property for $28 million (Rs 230 crore) last year, while Lopez recently put her Bel Air estate on the market for $42 million (Rs 345 crore).

Hollywood’s favorite couple rekindled their romance in 2021. Following this, their love story reached new heights when they got engaged in April 2022. And as if their love couldn’t get any more electrifying, the couple surprised the world by tying the knot in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. But that was just the beginning of their fairytale. Affleck and Lopez took their love to new heights once again as they celebrated their marriage in a dazzling ceremony at Affleck’s sprawling home in Georgia just a month later.