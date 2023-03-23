Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Keanu Reeves Shines in John Wick 4; Kangana Ranaut Tells Diljit Dosanjh 'Pehle Toh Badi Dhamki...'

Read more

backlash and hate without public actually knowing any scenario."

Elsewhere, the first review of Bheed, a movie based on the plight of migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, has been shared by filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The director took to Twitter and lauded director Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao, and others involved in the film’s making. Calling the film ‘an important document of our times is dramatic’, Mehta said that Bheed is engaging and boasts of one of the best ensembles since Maqbool (2003).

In other news, a former driver of singer Sonu Nigam’s 76-year-old father has been booked for allegedly stealing Rs 72 lakh from the senior citizen’s home in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. The singer’s father Agamkumar Nigam lives at Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri west, and the alleged theft took place between March 19 and March 20, he said.

Sonu’s younger sister Nikita approached the Oshiwara police station in the early hours of Wednesday with a complaint about the alleged theft, he said.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her parents’ reaction to her film career. The actress, who is two Bollywood movies old and has been a part of many hit films down South including the blockbuster Pushpa, was asked in a recent interview if her parents are ‘extremely proud’ of her. Rashmika admitted that they are ‘not truly’ proud of her yet.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar India, Rashmika said, “Not really, because my family is disconnected from the film industry, and they don’t realise what their daughter is doing. But when I win an award, they feel proud. Perhaps I need to accomplish a lot more to make them truly proud of me.”

