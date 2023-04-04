Kajal Aggarwal Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Off White Pant Suit, Check It Out

Kajal Aggarwal is a well-known actress in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. She also has a vibrant social media presence and often drops snippets regarding her whereabouts to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, she attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event in Mumbai and shared some stunning pictures of herself that are currently viral. Kajal Aggarwal donned an off-white pant-suit with a plunging V neckline and royal blue threaded detailing. She paired it with a ruffled neck shrug. Kajal styled her hair in a middle parted tight high raised bun. She opted for heavy base makeup with brown smokey eyes, eyeliner, kajal, brown tinted blush, and light brown coloured lipstick. She completed her look with white with blue drop earrings and a matching three-layered butterflied neckpiece. There’s no denying that she looked like a queen.

Her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Looking so hot and beautiful". Another one commented, “Most beautiful woman in this whole world." “Nice," commented the third user. Many showered red hearts and fire emojis.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu are one of adorable celebrity couples. She dropped some beautiful pictures with her husband from the event. Gautam was seen in all-black attire. In the first photo, she shared a monochrome snap, where Gautam is seen standing behind her and holding her, giving the camera an intense expression. In the second photo, Kajal and Gautam can be seen embracing each other. In this close-up shot, the duo can be seen flashing a sweet smile. In the last one, they can be seen in the same position and looking at each other while posing for the camera.

After dating for a while, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in October 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Neil, later in April 2022. Since then, they have been busy taking care of their baby boy.

After the maternity break, Kajal made her comeback on the big screen with the horror comedy Ghosty, directed by Kalyaan. She will next be seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. The movie is produced by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies and also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore in the pivotal roles.

