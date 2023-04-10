Kalidas Jayaram Joins Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Wraps-up Taiwan Schedule

The shooting of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 is underway at a brisk pace. After a short schedule in Taiwan, Kamal Haasan and the team are now headed to South Africa for the next leg of the film. The latest actor to join the sets of the Shankar directorial is Kalidas Jayaram. The young actor joined the team in Taiwan and shared the same news on social media platforms. The Instagram post shared by the actor shows him smiling as he stands beside Kamal Haasan.

Kalidas Jayaram looks dapper in his casual outfit in which he donned a black v-neck t-shirt paired with bottle green cargo pants and on the other hand, the Vikram actor looks dapper in a grey sweatshirt paired with grey joggers. Both the actors can be seen smiling as they posed for the lens.

The caption of the post read: “Taiwan wrap, Indian 2”

Check the post here:

Kalidas who has featured in 16 films so far will be collaborating with Kamal for the third time. They earlier were seen together in Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum and Vikram.

Earlier, he shared a picture without a caption of himself along with director Shankar. They both look handsome as they donned shades of black for the day.

Kamal Haasan has been flooded with pictures from Taiwan on his Instagram timeline. He added a picture of himself looking at his watch while waiting at an airport. He wrote in the caption, “Indian in transit 2 Taiwan!”

He also added a picture of himself being mesmerised by the Dadaocheng Theatre in Taiwan. “Glad live theatre lives in Taiwan,” he said in the caption.

In 2020, Indian 2’s shooting was halted after a crane accident led to the deaths of three crew members and injuries to 10 others.

Earlier, it was reported that music composer Anirudh Ravichander sought permission from AR Rahman to re-use parts of the musical score from the film Indian which was released in 1996.

Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name, features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

The film has a stellar star cast along with Kalidas and Kamal Haasan, including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simhaa, Jayaprakash, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Guru Somasundaram, Manobala and Vennela Kishore in significant roles.

It is said that the team is aiming to have a Diwali release and the dubbing of the film is said to be most likely to be completed by July.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here