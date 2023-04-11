Kamal Haasan Flies A Plane In South Africa, Leaves Internet In Awe

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is gearing up for Indian 2 after the success of his last film Vikram. Like the original, it is being directed by Shankar, who is also simultaneously helming RC15 with Ram Charan. Recently, actor Kalidas Jayaram informed cine-goers through a social media post that the cast and crew completed its schedule in Taiwan. Following the Taiwan schedule, the team has now flown to South Africa for the next schedule of Indian 2. The schedule will last almost a month and some high-octane action sequences will be shot.

Some interesting photos and videos of Kamal Haasan have been shared by the actor himself from the South Africa schedule. In one video, Kamal Haasan is relaxing his mind before the gruelling schedule by playing a mridangam-like rhythm on a bowl-like instrument in his hotel room in Johannesburg. It is noteworthy that he earlier stated in an interview that he had studied Mridangam formally.

Another photo that Jayaram shared was of Haasan in the cockpit of a plane, co-piloting the aircraft with a pilot. According to the caption he provided, the plane was at an altitude of 22,000 feet in the air. People have been left highly impressed by this feat of his and many are wondering if there is something he cannot do. It is not known however if flying a plane is part of a sequence of Indian 2 or if the actor was just fulfilling a wish.

Indian 2 had a very troubled production with budget issues as well as an accident on set, leading to the death of a technician. The project was in development for quite some time and was thought to be shelved until Kamal Haasan confirmed that it was very much happening during a promotional campaign for Vikram. The original Indian, released in 1996, had Kamal Haasan in a double role as father and son. It narrated the story of a freedom fighter turned vigilante who did not hesitate to kill to root out corruption in society.

