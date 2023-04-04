Kannada Star Kiccha Sudeep To Enter Politics Ahead Of Assembly Elections? What We Know

It is not uncommon for film actors or other public figures to transition into politics, as they often have a large following and can use their popularity to advocate for causes or policies they believe in. There is currently one such speculation regarding Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep. A well-known actor in the South Indian film industry, Kiccha will reportedly enter politics in the upcoming Assembly Election this year in the state as several political leaders have reportedly expressed interest in recruiting him to their parties.

Reports suggest that Kiccha Sudeep, who is currently in the spotlight for his role in the film Vikrant Rona, recently met with politician DK Shivakumar, leading to speculation about his potential entry. Kiccha, while talking to a Kannada News Channel recently, has stated that he needs to take various factors into account before deciding upon this, including the opinions of his fans. According to the news channel, he has stated that he has recently met with several political leaders, including DK Shivakumar, CM Basavaraj Bommai and DK Sudhakar. Kiccha Sudeep has clarified that he has not yet about entering politics and will only make an announcement when he does so.

The 51-year-old also mentioned that he may opt to support political candidates, rather than run for office himself. He explained that he is a sentimental person, who will make a decision that is right for him. Kiccha Sudeep has received offers from both Congress and BJP, but he also recognises the importance of his fans’ opinions. He has been asking himself questions such as whether he needs to contest the elections and what more he can do for the people. He believes that he doesn’t need political power to work for the betterment of society. He added that he has friends in all parties and can choose to support them instead of entering politics. Ultimately, he will make his decision after considering all his options.

Regarding his absence from a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Kiccha Sudeep explained that he was invited to attend but was unable to do so because he was unwell. He expressed his gratitude for the invitation and had agreed to attend, but was unable to do so due to a protocol that prevented individuals who were unwell from attending. Kiccha had informed the concerned person that he would not be able to attend as he was having a slight body temperature. Kiccha Sudeep also expressed disappointment that he was unable to meet the Prime Minister.

