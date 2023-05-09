Kantara Music Composer B Ajaneesh Makes His Marathi Debut With This Film

Last year’s Kannada hit Kantara received an overwhelming response from the audience across both the southern and northern belts. While the unconventionally intriguing story based on myths and folklore was appreciated a lot, another striking aspect of Kantara was its music. Songs like Singare Siriya and Varaha Roopam created ripples and became chartbusters. The man behind the captivating soundtrack of Kantara is B Ajaneesh Loknath, who also composed successful soundtracks for films like Kirik Party, Richie and Bell Bottom.

The composer has now made his Marathi film debut. The movie Sari with the tagline ‘Life is full of surprises and miracles’ was released on May 5 and Ajaneesh’s music was appreciated. Incidentally, he is not the only Kannada connection to Sari. Sari is a remake of the hit 2020 Kannada film Dia directed by KS Ashoka of 6-5=2 fame. KS Ashoka has also directed the Marathi remake whereas Pruthvi Ambaar, who starred in the original, reprised his role in Sari.

Talking to a media portal, Ajaneesh talked about his experience working in the Marathi industry. “This is the first time I have written music for a Marathi song," he said. “Working with Amitraj and Arjit Chakraborty was an exceptional experience. Making music out of Mandar Cholkar’s words was enjoyable. The film’s entire staff is amazing overall. I most certainly would like to work in Marathi cinema once more," the music composer further said.

Director Ashoka said, “We have presented this tale very simply, yet it is a story that penetrates deeply into the mind. This narrative on relationships is thought-provoking. Sari’s music team is very strong and the music has been composed with a lot of heart. It adds to the story. The story will linger in the audience’s mind even after leaving the theatre."

Ajaneesh was also involved in a controversy last year when Malayalam band Thaikkudam Bridge accused him of plagiarism, alleging that he had lifted the Varaha Roopam song from their track Navarasam.

