Kapil Sharma Asks Terence Lewis Why He Isn't Married; Geeta Kapur Reacts

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and entertaining shows on Indian television with viewers of all ages tuning in. With their one-liners, punchlines and roasts, the host Kapil Sharma and his team keep the audience glued to the screens. Every episode of this show brings something new to the table that keeps the audience coming back to watch it every week. The judges and host of the popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show began with some of the contestants performing for the audience. Kapil welcomed Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Jay Bhanushali to the show after the performance. During the show, Kapil questioned choreographer Terence Lewis about his marital life. Terence sarcastically responded that he has seen Kapil, Jay and other married men suffer in their lives, which is why he decided not to marry.

To everyone’s surprise, Geeta revealed something exciting and said, “Mein batau kya tere ghar pe kisko dekha tha maine?” Kapil pressed Geeta for more information out of curiosity. “Mein naam nahi batayungi, par ek din mein iske ghar gayi toh ek ladki dikhi thi," Geeta shared. Jay Bhanushali teamed up with Kapil and teased Terence about revealing the name. Geeta immediately silenced him by saying, “Tera poll kholu kya?"

For those who don’t know, Terence Lewis was rumoured to be dating Nora Fatehi last year. Terence earlier said, “I won’t say we are very good friends where we call each other every day, but we have a very healthy relationship." They never publicly acknowledged their relationship.

