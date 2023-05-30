Kapil Sharma Sings, Kiku Sharda Dances as Krushna Celebrates Birthday; Archana Puran Singh Pens Sweet Note

Popular comedian, television host and actor Krushna Abhishek turns 40 today. A household name across India, Krushna Abhishek is known for his comic antics in hit TV shows such as Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from his comic timing, Krushna is also popular among his fans for his dancing skills; a trait he picked up from his uncle, Bollywood actor Govinda. On the occasion of his birthday, we look at five of his TV shows.

Archana Puran Singh, an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, took to Instagram to wish Krushna on his birthday. In the video that she shared, Krushna can be seen cutting a birthday cake, while Kapil sings Sukhbir’s popular song, Tare Gin Gin. The team of Carry On Jatta – Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon and Gurpreet Ghuggi – can also been seen behind them. Kiku Sharda can be seen adding to the fun with a few dance steps. In the caption, Archana wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of the sweetest people in the world! And oh, so talented !! May you always stay happy and smiling the way I always see you, dedicated to your work and craft, never giving anything but a % to whatever you do! God bless you… Love you, Krushna! ❤️

This is #behindthescenes of our celebration last night on set with the cast and crew of #thekapilsharmashow

As usual, @kapilsharma regaled us with full-on entertainment, and @krushna30 and @kikusharda were eating and dancing at the same time! Mujhe darr tha kahin mera cake ka piece miss na ho jaye Lekin BIRTHDAY BOY Krushna ne miss nahin hone diya!

Earlier today, Kapil Sharma also took to Instagram to wish his ‘brother’ Krushna a happy birthday. He dropped a picture in which the two can be seen twinning in black. He captioned it:

“Happy birthday mere bhai @krushna30 hamesha khush raho,tandrust raho aur aise hi duniya ko entertain karte raho ❤️ bahut sara pyaar ," Kapil wrote. Krushna also reacted to Kapil’s post and commented, “Thank u kappu ❤️ Love u and what a pic our best pic till date ."