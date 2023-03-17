CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taapsee Reacts To Kangana's 'Sasti Copy' Jibe; Kapil Sharma Shines In Zwigato

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taapsee Pannu has finally answered if she will ever talk to Kangana Ranaut; Kapil Sharma's Zwigato is in theatres now.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 10:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma, Zwigato
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut and Kapil Sharma's Zwigato rule headlines on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Taapsee Pannu has finally revealed if she will ever talk to Kangana Ranaut after the latter’s ‘sasti (cheap)’ jibe. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato is in theatres now.

In a recent interview, Taapsee opened up about whether she will ever talk to Kangana again after their infamous spat on Twitter. She revealed that if she meets the Manikarnika actress, she will say hello to her and added, “Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usse hai”.

Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato is finally in theatres today i.e on March 17. News18 Showsha’s Read More

Key Events
Mar 17, 2023 10:19 IST

Shilpa Shetty pens emotional note after mom's surgery

Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty has called their mother ‘the strongest’ after Sunanda Shetty underwent surgery. Read the full story, here.

Shilpa Shetty pens emotional note after mom's surgery
Shilpa Shetty shares photo of her mother Sunanda Shetty from hospital.
Mar 17, 2023 10:08 IST

Saif Ali Khan Lauds Naatu Naatu Choreography

Saif Ali Khan has congratulated the makers of RRR for Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win. He also claimed the song’s catchy choreography and called it ‘crazy’. Read more here.

Saif Ali Khan Lauds Naatu Naatu Choreography
Saif Ali Khan congratulates team RRR for historic Oscars win. (Photos: Instagram)
Mar 17, 2023 09:52 IST

Upendra Rao impressed by Salman Khan's stardom

Kannada star Upendra Rao believes that stardom isn’t just restricted to South film industry and Bollywood superstar like Salman Khan too enjoys massive fan following. Read his full interview, here.

Upendra Rao impressed by Salman Khan's stardom
Kannada film star Upendra Rao is all praise for Salman Khan’s super stardom in Bollywood.
Mar 17, 2023 09:44 IST

Fans Set To Welcome RRR Star Ram Charan

Fans have gathered at the Delhi airport to welcome RRR star Ram Charan. He is returning from the US after RRR’s historic Oscars win.

Mar 17, 2023 09:40 IST

Dalljiet Kaur's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin

Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. Their pre-wedding festivities have begun with the Mehendi ceremony. Read more here.

Dalljiet Kaur's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin
Dalljiet Kaur to tie the knot on March 18.
Mar 17, 2023 09:17 IST

Guneet Monga Returns Home After Winning The Oscar

After winning the Oscar, The Elephant Whispers’ producer Guneet Monga has returned to India. She was snapped at the airport on Friday morning when she said, “the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic.”

Mar 17, 2023 09:15 IST

Shehnaaz Gill Attends Zwigato Screening

Shehnaaz Gill attended Zwigato movie screening in Mumbai on Thursday night. The Punjabi heartthrob sported an orange outfit for the occasion and looked absolutely stunning.

Mar 17, 2023 09:13 IST

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Expecting Their 1st Child Together

Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth are expecting their first child together. However, the couple has not issued any official statement so far. Read more here.

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Expecting Their 1st Child Together
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth tied the knot in 2017. (Photo: Instagram)

 

Mar 17, 2023 09:11 IST

Vicky and Katrina Attend Shweta Bachchan's Birthday Bash

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also attended Shweta Nanda Bachchan’s 49th birthday celebration. Check out their video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mar 17, 2023 09:08 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Papped!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also snapped by the paparazzi on late Thursday night as they attended Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash in Mumbai. Read more here.

Mar 17, 2023 09:07 IST

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway a 'Must Watch'

Shah Rukh Khan has reviewed Rani Mukherji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. He took to Twitter and called it a ‘must watch’ as he also heaped praises on Rani for shining bright in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway a 'Must Watch'
Shah Rukh Khan gives a shoutout to Rani Mukherji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

 

Mar 17, 2023 09:06 IST

Kapil Sharma's Zwigato Reviews Out

Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato is finally in theatres today i.e on March 17. Read News18 Showsha’s review of the film here.

Kapil Sharma's Zwigato Reviews Out
Zwigato review: Kapil Sharma headlines Nandita Das’ new film.

 

Mar 17, 2023 09:03 IST

Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's 'Sasti' Jibe

Taapsee Pannu has finally revealed if she will ever talk to Kangana Ranaut after the latter’s ‘sasti (cheap)’ jibe. In a recent interview, she mentioned that if she meets the Manikarnika actress, she will say hello to her. Read more here.

Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's 'Sasti' Jibe
Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu have made headlines for their ugly spat in the past.

review of the film reads, “Kapil conveys the frustration of a working, middle-class man seamlessly, making him all things relatable. If this is how he performs with no humourous strings attached, Kapil should experiment more. Shahana as the demure but aspirational wife makes you want to root for her and her happiness.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has also reviewed Rani Mukherji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. He took to Twitter and called it a ‘must watch’ as he also heaped praises on Rani for shining bright in the film.

In some other news, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also snapped by the paparazzi on late Thursday night as they attended Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced online, the Shershaah stars were seen leaving from the venue after the party. Sidharth held his ladylove close as they together waved at the paparazzi. Sidharth looked dapper in a grey shirt paired with black trousers. On the other hand, Kiara sported a floral print outfit and looked gorgeous as ever.

Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth also have a reason to celebrate. They are expecting their first child together. Even though the couple has not issued any official statement so far, on Thursday, Ishita was snapped by the paparazzi when her baby bump caught everyone’s attention.

What else is happening in the world of entertainment? Check out all the updates here.

