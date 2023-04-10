Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash To Tickle Your Bones With A Comedy Show, Details Inside

Fans can’t keep calm ever since Colors TV shared an announcement promo of their show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. The video simply featured cut-outs of Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Punit Pathak, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Alongside, the makers wrote, “Housefull hogi hasi ki class jab hoga Tejasswi aur Karan ka saath. Dekhiye #EntertainmentKiRaatHousefull 15th April se, roz raat 10 baje, sirf #Colors par.” Check it out here:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they have been setting couple goals for their fans. Not to forget, the actress went on to win the show. The duo has worked together in a few music videos and commercials. Tejasswi even joined Karan for one of the episodes of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Up. Now, fans are super excited to once again witness their favourite couple come together for yet another project.

However, a recent report claimed that Tejasswi will be appearing on the show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull with Khatron Ke Khiladi host, Rohit Shetty. The speculations surfaced after the duo was seen on the sets, promoting their upcoming Marathi film, School College Ani Life. Tejasswi had also posted pictures with Rohit Shetty, claiming that they are kick starting with their film promotions. In the snaps, while the filmmaker looked his casual best in black pants and sky blue t-shirt, Tejasswi took away all the attention in a printed co-ord set. “Our first team stunt 🙈 Promotions part 2 School college Ani life. 14th April in your theatres,” read the caption of her post.

Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty were earlier seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Their funny banters were a hit among the audience.

Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show, Naagin 6. The season premiered on February 12 2022. It also starred Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, and Shrey Mittal in pivotal roles. She is also known for her role in the daily soap Swaragini.

