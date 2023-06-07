Karan Kundrra Gets Experimental, Slips Into Latex Coat To Watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts; Watch

Looks like Karan Kundrra is a part of the Transformers fandom. He was spotted outside a theatre, in an all-black outfit, as he made his way to watch the recently released, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. As he got off his car, paps and fans asked, “Karan bhai, how are you?" Karan politely said, “I’m absolutely fine."

Karan, who has never shied away from experimenting from eclectic looks, rocked a latex black coat. He also sported oversized sunglasses and black and red sneakers as he posed for the paps. He was his usual chirpy self and interacted withe the paps and greeted his fans. Later, the actor took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of his movie day. Many also took to the comments section to troll him for the look. One user wrote, “Yeh kya raincoat pehna hai" Another wrote, “Monsoon isn’t here yet".

Meanwhile, ladylove Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she sported a printed, mint-hued skirt suit that she paired with a white tank top and nude sky-high heels. She captioned it, “Endless summer".

Apart from Karan Kundrra’s professional life, his personal life often piques interest, especially his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, when asked about dealing with popularity and fame, he shared, that they have always remained ‘grounded’. “The best part about Tejasswi and me is that she’s been around for 12 years, I’ve been around for 14 years. Since both of us have seen our highs and lows, we have been very grounded.”

On the work front, Karan is seen in TV series Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal that also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh. However, as per the latest reports, the Yash Patanaik show is set to go off-air this month itdels. The news was confirmed by one of the lead actresses, Reem Shaikh.