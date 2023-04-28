Karan Kundrra Impresses All With His Pink Attire, Makes Stylish Appearance With Tejasswi Prakash

TV stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never fail to dish out major couple goals. Whenever they are spotted in public together, they make their fans go aww with their mushy moments. On Thursday night, the duo was pictured in tinsel town, hand in hand, as they were exiting a restaurant after their dinner date. But this time, Karan and Tejasswi weren’t alone, the two were accompanied by the actress’ brother Pratik Wayangankar. Holding each other’s hands, both Karan and Tejasswi looked their stylish best. Karan was seen sporting a pastel pink suit with baggy pants. He completed his look with a matching belt. Tejasswi, on the other hand, looked simply gorgeous, as she slipped into a beautiful red dress, featuring a lacey bodice and thigh-high slit. In trending pictures, the two are seen posing outside the restaurant. One of them also shows Tejasswi’s brother Pratik. In a clip, the couple can be seen approaching their vehicle and Karan, being the gentleman, opens the door for his lady love.

Going by the pictures and videos, one can guess that the couple went on a dinner date after the Filmfare Awards 2023, which they attended in the same clothes.

Check out the video:

A few days before Karan and Tejasswi’s dinner date, a clip from her live session went viral. In the video, the actress is seen getting all emotional, while spending some quality time with her beau. The two were at a restaurant, when Tejasswi was heard saying, “I am just having such a nice time man.” That’s when Karan realised Tejasswi was crying and asked her, “Tu royi (are you crying)?", to which, teary-eyed Tejasswi replied, “I don’t know. I just want to share with my fans how happy I am with you." Upon hearing this, Karan kissed her on her cheeks and her forehead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently working in the TV serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also features Reem Sheikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in pivotal roles. Tejasswi, on the other hand, is currently part of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Apart from this, she was recently seen in her second Marathi movie - School College Ani Life.

