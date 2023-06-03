Karan Kundrra Praises Good Friend Stebin Ben's Live Performance In Delhi; Says 'His Songs Just...'

One of India’s most popular singers, Stebin Ben, has carved his name amongst the most-loved celebrities in the Indian Music Industry. Last night, his live performance in Delhi left many fans mesmerised and asking for more. One such fan is his close friend, actor Karan Kundrra, who couldn’t stop praising him on his way back from the concert. Karan and Stebin’s friendship goes a long way back and the two have even worked together on the song Baarish Aayi Hai.

Karan was spotted by the paparazzi who questioned him about his friend’s performance, and his reply was just just what a friend would say. “Stebin is a great friend of mine and his songs just blow your minds away. Listening to him live was amazing. You all should attend his live performance once to experience the beauty of his voice. "

On the personal front, Stebin Ben has been rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon. While talking to Hindustan Times, Ben had earlier said that he has always been a “non-controversial” person and does not want any complications in his life. When the singer was asked about his rumoured relationship, not answering the question directly, he said that currently, his sole focus is on his career as he has just started.

“(It’s more like) Let’s be good friends, understand each other, and let’s see where life takes you,” does that mean something is cooking? Well dodging the question again Ben said that he is understanding the space between being single and committed. He further added, “Till the time I don’t get married, I’ll be single. I’m in a happy zone.”

Karan, meanwhile, was last seen alongside ladylove Tejasswi Prakash in Colors TV’s comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.