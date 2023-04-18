Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Cozy Up At Coachella Amid Relationship Rumours; See Pics

Kendall Jenner and Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, who goes by the stage name Bad Bunny, have been spotted spending quality time with each other. Amidst link-up rumours, the two were spotted getting cosy at the Coachella music festival on Sunday. The pictures and video started circulating shortly after the rapper performed at the annual music festival.

The duo was spotted by fans on multiple occasions throughout the weekend. During one instance, Bad Bunny, his mouth covered by a checkered bandana, was seen whispering into Jenner’s ears. Additionally, a video taken after sunset captured the Me Porto Bonito artist holding Jenner from behind as they swayed together to Frank Ocean’s performance on Sunday night.

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner, disfrutaron juntos en Coachella. Además, el artista fue visto a los abrazos con The Weeknd. pic.twitter.com/gvEY1mJBhc— FM Vida Rosario (@FMvidaRosario) April 17, 2023

Bad Bunny made history as the first-ever solo Latino musician to headline at Coachella, performing on the main stage on Friday (April 14). Bad Bunny’s Coachella set featured several of his hit songs, including I Like It and Moscow Mule, and ended with his 25th track. During his historic set, Jenner was seen in the audience dancing along to his biggest tracks, as captured on video by fans.

Kendall Jenner during the show of Bad Bunny at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/gaLrLEj0g0— @21metgala (@21metgala) April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny had earlier posted a video on Instagram leaving fans to suspect that he was apparently with Kendall. Although her face was not visible, fans could hear Kendall’s voice. The Coachella pictures and videos suggest that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is indeed a thing.

JAJAJAJAJA no bad bunny manejando cantando AMG con la Kendall a lado, como si no nos fuéramos a dar cuenta pic.twitter.com/w9rjLkrvdK— cami novia d gael (@camisiitabonita) April 15, 2023

According to a report by People, the rumoured couple are currently enjoying each other’s company. The report further stated that “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun."

The link-up rumours of Bad Bunny and the supermodel started doing the rounds ever since they were spotted together at a restaurant with Justin and Hailey Bieber in February. Post that, they were clicked together on many other occasions such as Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Oscars after-party and, more recently, on a horseback riding excursion.

