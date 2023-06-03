Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 First Promo: Rohit Shetty Is Back With a Bang, Promises 'Darr Next Level'

Fans are excited about the arrival of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which has garnered a huge fan base throughout its run. Celebrities such as Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Siddharth Shukla, and more have participated in the popular reality TV show. Now, the show’s 13th season is finally here, and it is, as expected, being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty recently took to his social media platform to share the latest promotional content and updates regarding the show.

In the latest promo, one can see Anjum Fakih and Aishwarya Sharma in a war of words. It is interrupted by Rohit Shetty as he puts them in a scary circumstance in a jungle. He says in Hindi, “There’s no place for planning and plotting in my show. I make the rules here. This time, every level is scarier than the previous one." The promo wraps up with both Anjum and Aishwarya in a jungle with wolves getting set to launch an attack on them. Check out the promo here:

#RohitShetty is back with his 'kanoon' as he returns with a new season of #KhatronKeKhiladi. #KhatronKeKhiladi13 pic.twitter.com/d4BAJi2wfI— News18 Showsha (@News18Showsha) June 3, 2023

This year, the show promises to test the limits of its brave contestants and reports suggest that a diverse lineup of celebrities will participate the show. The constant list of the stunt-based reality show features Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma,and Anjali Anand.

Meanwhile, reports are rife that Abdu Rozik, who gained immense popularity for his memorable stint in Bigg Boss 16, is ready to embark on a new adventure with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Tajikistani singer is reportedly set to fly to Cape Town, where he will be joining other contestants of KKK 13 including his close friend Shiv Thakare from BB16.