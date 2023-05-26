Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy Gets Injured While Shooting In Cape Town; Might Fly Back To India

Rohit Shetty is set to push the limits of 13 celebrity contestants, challenging them in ways they couldn’t imagine on the upcoming season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Celebrities like Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja and others will be participating in the show. The shooting is currently taking place in Cape Town, South Africa. Recent reports have surfaced indicating that Rohit Bose Roy sustained an injury while performing a stunt.

The report suggests that the show’s producers are making efforts to provide necessary treatment to him while ensuring he stays back in Cape Town. However, the injury seems to be significant, and it may take time for Rohit to recover. So, there is a possibility that Rohit might not be able to continue participating in the show. At this stage, neither the show’s makers nor Rohit himself have confirmed any details regarding the injury. But, it is speculated that the actor might fly back to India to recuperate at home.

Rohit Roy has been engaging on social media since he and other celebrity contestants embarked on their journey to Cape Town. The actor recently posted a series of pictures on his feed. He captioned the carousel, “Photo dump of the day !! Ready for the next ! Bring it ON!"

The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to return to the small screen. Led b filmmaker and action maestro, Rohit Shetty, the show’s filming began on May 25. Rohit took to his Instagram handle to share a fun video of with Shiv Thakare and all the other contestants. Sharing the video, he wrote, “When the Khiladis make you follow the trend…Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.”