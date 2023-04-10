Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Mohsin Khan, Probable List Of Participants

One of the most popular stunt-based shows in India, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to return to the television screens with its new season. The show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has made a name for itself over the years, thanks to the variety of stunts celebrities perform on it. And now, fans are waiting to see the diverse range of acts Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has to offer. In the previous seasons, the show had roped in some of the most famous names in the entertainment industry. This year, the makers have gone all out to bring some influential and talented stars to the set. As per a report by ETimes, we have a list of probable contestants that might appear on the show this season.

Shiv Thakare

The singer became a household name with his stint on Bigg Boss Marathi 2. He was the first runner-up on the Salman Khan show and is reportedly one of the confirmed participants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He agreed to do the stunt show when he was inside the Bigg Boss house itself.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Most of her fans want to see her back on their TV screens after Bigg Boss concluded. Earlier, Priyanka had confirmed that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi had approached her to participate in the upcoming season. However, the actress is yet to decide if she will take on the challenges on the show.

Anjali Anand

The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actress has been reportedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sources have informed ETimes that Anjali is currently in talks with the makers of the show.

Aditi Rawat

As per an earlier report by ETimes, the actress who is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal alongside Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani has joined KKK 13. Reportedly, her character in the show will end soon, so that she can travel for the reality show.

Addhyayan Summan

As per reports by ETimes, the actor is in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi, and if all things go well, he will be confirmed for the show.

Erica J Fernandes

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame actress has been away from television for some time and is currently charting out a career in Dubai. As per reports, the actress had turned down the offer to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi last season, but she has been again approached for season 13. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on TV again.

Mohsin Khan

Khatron Ke Khiladi will be Mohsin's first reality show if the actor agrees to participate this season. He was last seen in a lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has been part of several music videos since then.

Reportedly, the names of Ankit Gupta, Nakuul Mehta, and Soundarya Sharma are also coming up. However, there is no confirmation from these actors. They are currently busy with their respective work commitments.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here