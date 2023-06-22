Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: When And Where To Watch, Confirmed Contestants And Everything You Need To Know

Fans are buzzing with excitement as they await the chance to witness their favourite celebrity contestants face their fears head-on in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. With a dynamic cast from various backgrounds, this thrilling show promises adrenaline-pumping stunts that will push their limits both physically and mentally. Leading the pack as the host, Rohit Shetty will inspire and encourage the contestants to surpass their boundaries. Ahead of the show’s premiere, here is everything you need to know about the date, time, and names of the confirmed contestant who will be seen in the upcoming season.

When/Where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

KKK13 is scheduled to premiere on July 15, 2023. The show will air on the popular Indian television channel Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. It will also be available on the channel’s digital platform, Voot Select.

Confirmed List of Contestants in KKK13:

This year’s contestant list includes a plethora of well-known names.

Rohit Bose Roy:

Known for his roles in popular shows like Swabhimaan and Kkusum, Rohit Bose Roy will bring his talent and charm to the Khatron Ke Khiladi sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitboseroy)

Arjit Taneja:

He started his career with the popular show Splitsvilla. Arjit Taneja has made a mark in the television industry with notable appearances in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Bahu Begum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjit Taneja (@arjitaneja)

Shiv Thakare:

Shiv Thakare, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 16, is all set to showcase his courage and determination on the challenging tasks of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9)

Archana Gautam:

Archana Gautam, who also appeared in Bigg Boss 16, is set to demonstrate her resilience and fearlessness in the upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

Aishwarya Sharma:

After earning fame from the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma is ready to showcase her determination and adventurous spirit on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Nyrra M Banerji:

Nyrra M Banerji is known for her performances in shows like Divya Drishti and Tujhse Hai Raabta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyrraa M Banerji (@nyra_banerjee)

Daisy Shah:

The Bollywood actress, who starred alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho and featured in several other films, is set to make her television debut with this show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

Sheezan Khan:

With previous appearances in popular shows like Jodha Akbar, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, and Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, Sheezan Khan is ready to push his limits and take on the thrilling tasks of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheezan M Khan BABA (@sheezan9)

Rashmeet Kaur:

Renowned for her soulful voice and dedicated fan base, Rashmeet Kaur is ready to showcase her versatility beyond singing by fearlessly tackling challenging stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmeet Kaur (@rashmeetkaur)

Anjum Fakih:

Known for her impactful roles in shows like Tere Sheher Mein, Devanshi, and Kundali Bhagya, Anjum Fakih is now prepared to unveil her adventurous side and conquer her fears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

Ruhi Chaturvedi:

Best known for her portrayal of Sherlyn in the popular show Kundali Bhagya, Ruhi Chaturvedi is prepared to embrace new challenges on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhi Chaturvedi (@ruhiiiiiiiiii)

Anjali Anand:

Having captivated the audience with her performance as Lovely in the popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Anjali Anand is now set to amaze viewers in a completely different avatar, taking on exciting challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Anjali Anand✨ (@anjalidineshanand)

Soundous Moufakir:

Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir, who has previously appeared on shows like Roadies X9 and Splitsvilla X4, will also join the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundous Moufakir - سندس (@soundousmoufakir)

Dino James:

Rapper Dino James, who has carved a niche for himself in the music industry, is determined to prove his mettle and entertain viewers in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino James (@dinojms)

Reports also suggest that the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will witness the return of familiar faces, adding to the excitement of fans. Divyanka Tripathi, who showcased her determination and courage in the 11th season, Hina Khan, known for her fearless performances in the 8th season, and Faisal Sheikh, who left a lasting impression on viewers in the 12th season, are all set to make a comeback to the show.