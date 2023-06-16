Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Salman Khan Film

After a successful theatrical release, Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be now heading for an OTT release. The film is set to stream on ZEE5 from June 23. The family drama also features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, late actor Satish Kaushik, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari. The Farhad Samji directorial also has a cameo of Telugu star Ram Charan.

Salman took to Twitter and wrote, “Watch action, drama aur romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23rd June only on @ZEE5India #BhaijaanOnZEE5.” Actor Daggubati Venkatesh said, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a fun filled family drama. This film is crafted with a lot of love from everyone involved. With its digital release, we are really looking forward to the audience response Globally.” He added, “Working with Salman was an amazing experience. It was like homecoming.”

Take a look here

Director Farhad Samji said, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is very close to my heart. I believe that movies communicate the right message. Since this movie highlights family bonds, our idea was not only to entertain the audience but also connect with them at a deeper level. It’s for the first time you witness an amalgamation of Bollywood and south actors…a mixture of Balle Balle and Yentamma Yentamma………” He added, “As a director your job becomes easier if you have talented actors. We are all very excited for the second innings of the film and are looking forward to the film’s response on ZEE5 globally.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a story of an honest man who can go to any length to protect his family and loved ones. Produced by Salman Khan Films, the film revolves around 4 brothers. Salman Khan being the eldest brother has committed to live a bachelor’s life so that he can take care of his three younger brothers played by Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. Meanwhile, his brothers, who’ve already found their life partners, come together to find a perfect match for Bhaijaan. The story takes an unexpected turn when Pooja Hegde walks into his life.