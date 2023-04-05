Know The 3 Bollywood Superstars Who Proposed To Hema Malini

Bollywood has always been full of gorgeous and talented actresses. When it comes to divas, we can’t forget Hema Malini, right? Bollywood’s Dream Girl Hema Malini was a superstar of her time and has given memorable films in her career, and that keeps her in the buzz even today. Today, we won’t be discussing any of her films or songs, but rather her love interests. When Hema Malini’s career was at its peak, many superstars went gaga over her.

The first name that would come up on the list is Bollywood actor Sanjeev Kumar. There was a time when he was madly in love with her. Yes, Sanjeev Kumar loved only Hema Malini his entire life and even proposed to her, but her mother turned down the proposal. Sanjeev never married again. Hema Malini was taken aback by media reports, which cited that she had turned down the relationship.

Next was Bollywood actor Rajkumar, who, smitten by Hema Malini’s beauty, proposed to her, but she flatly refused. Rajkumar is said to have loved Hema Malini and wished to spend his life with her.

Then came Jitendra, who fell in love with Hema Malini and was eager to marry her. He reportedly proposed to her. According to reports, at that time, Hema Malini was having an affair with Dharmendra. She was supposedly confused between him and Jitendra. When Hema Malini received Dharmendra’s call in the midst of all this, she gave her a quick confirmation, breaking Jitendra’s heart. Hema Malini and Jitendra have appeared in many films together.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here