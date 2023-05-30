Krushna Abhishek Turns 40: 5 Successful TV Shows of the Comedian

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRUSHNA ABHISHEK: Born Abhishek Sharma, popular comedian, television host and actor Krushna Abhishek turns 40 this year. A household name across India, Krushna Abhishek is known for his comic antics in hit TV shows such as Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from his comic timing, Krushna is also popular among his fans for his dancing skills; a trait he picked up from his uncle, the actor Govinda. On the occasion of his birthday, we look at five of his TV shows.

Comedy Circus (2007-2018)

The popular comedy show began its first season in 2007 and went on to air 18 seasons in total. Krushna Abhishek first appeared in Comedy Circus 2 (2008) and went on to appear in many more seasons; winning the top prize in 6 of them. Comedy Nights Live (2016)

Krushna Abhishek hosted this show which replaced Comedy Nights with Kapil. He performed on the show primarily as the persona of Pappu Singh, and other characters like Tulsi. The format of the show involved the performers like Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, the late Raju Srivastav roasting the guests. Krushna returned as the host for a second season. The Kapil Sharma Show (2018-present)

The stand-up comedy show was basically a revival of Kapil Sharma’s old show, Comedy Nights with Kapil. The usual suspects, Bharti Singh, and Kiku Sharda joined Krushna Abhishek in playing residents of the show’s fictional Shantivan Non-cooperative Housing Society. Krushna’s portrayal of Sapna Laal Sharma, the sister of Kapil Sharma left everyone in splits. The comedian had parted ways with the show for some time but eventually returned this month. Funhit Mein Jaari (2020-2021)

This was a three-minute short format comedy show featuring Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Mubeen Saudagar among others. The show involved the comedians parodying iconic Bollywood characters to hilarious results. OMG! Yeh Mera India (2016-2023)

One of the most successful and longest-running shows of Krushna Abhishek is the infotainment show ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ from History TV18. It’s a treasure trove of little-known and interesting stories about the people of India and its culture. Season 9 of the show was launched earlier this year.