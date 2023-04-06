Kunchacko Boban-starrer Enthada Saji’s Second Sneak Peek Promises A Fun-filled Drama

Malayalam film Enthada Saji has recently become the talk of the town. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Jayasura and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles, the film’s team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the Godfy Xavier Babu directorial. Fans are all the more excited as the film will mark Nivetha Thomas’ comeback into Mollywood, after a hiatus of almost 10 years. Not long ago, Enthada Saji captured the attention of Cinephiles with its adorable sneak peek from the upcoming film, featuring Nivetha and Jayasura. Now, the makers have once again given a sweet surprise to film enthusiasts by dropping a second sneak peek of Enthada Saji, featuring Kunchacko Boban with Nivetha Thomas.

The film’s second sneak peek opens with Kunchacko Boban and Nivetha Thomas’ characters having a light-hearted conversation inside a church. Upon closer inspection, you will find Kunchacko sporting a small cut wound on his forehead. Seeing the cut, Nivetha enquires how he hurt his head. In reply, Kunchacko gives a hilarious response.

Kunchacko reveals that some devotee threw a five rupee coin inside the cash collection box, which hit his head, resulting in the wound. By the closing few seconds, we get to see what actually happened. A man on a scooter while crossing the offering box kept outside the church flung the 5-rupee coin inside the narrow opening, before whizzing past the church, scaring the people standing nearby.

The second glimpse of Enthada Saji presumably indicates that Kunchacko might be playing the role of The Almighty in the film. The short sneak peek has a striking resemblance to the 2003 Hollywood comedy film Bruce Almighty, starring Jim Carrey and Morgan Freeman in titular roles. Kunchacko might be following the steps of ace actor Morgan Freeman, who also essayed the character of God in Bruce Almighty.

The Enthada Saji sneak peek promises a hilarious and entertaining watch, waiting to unfold before the audience. Apart from donning the director’s hat for the first time, Godfy Xavier Babu has also penned the script of the film. Enthada Saji is bankrolled by Listin Stephen, under Magic Framess banners. Billed to be a comedy-drama, the film is slated to hit the big screens on April 8.

