Kylie Jenner Denies Having Undergone 'Extensive Plastic Surgery'; Gets Brutally Trolled On Twitter

Kylie Jenner has been in the public eye for most of her life and her appearance has been a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike. Her changing face over the years has led to speculations about plastic surgery, which she has addressed on multiple occasions. In a recent interview, Kylie Jenner addressed a misconception about her, saying that it is not true that she has undergone extensive plastic surgery. The star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians" opened up about her personal insecurities and denied ever having undergone significant facial procedures.

She said, “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” Admitting to only getting lip fillers, she added, “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done."

On being asked if becoming a mother has affected her perspective on beauty, Kylie said it has “changed so much." She explained how seeing her features in her children, especially her daughter, has allowed her to appreciate her own beauty more.

But her denial hasn’t gone down well with netizens who have trolled her for the “blatant lies". Kylie’s recent statement sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with many users criticizing the reality TV star for denying having had plastic surgery. Some people even shared side-by-side comparisons of old and recent photos of Kylie to demonstrate the extent of the alleged work done on her face.

Reports are rife that the 25-year-old social media influencer is dating Dune actor Timothée Chalamet. The dating rumours surfaced several months after Kylie’s reported breakup with singer-rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has two children, a daughter Stormi and a son Aire.

