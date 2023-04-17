Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Partying With Bradley Cooper's Ex-Girlfriend Irina Shayk At Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen at the music festival Coachella over the weekend with new friends. The Academy Award-winner was also spotted spending time with the former girlfriend of Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk. As per a report in ET, the two were spotted being affectionate towards each other among a crowd of other partygoers at the Neon Carnival.

However, Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk were not alone, as they were accompanied by acquaintances, including Stella Maxwell and DiCaprio’s close friend, Toby Maguire.

The group reportedly engaged in festivities throughout the night on Saturday until early Sunday morning. In photographs, DiCaprio was seen wearing a black T-shirt, matching cap and face mask. Shayk was observed wearing gold hoop earrings and a top adorned with a floral pattern as she conversed with Maxwell, while Leonardo DiCaprio stood behind them.

Irina Shayk had previously been in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, who happens to be a friend of DiCaprio. The couple has a six-year-old daughter named Lea, but they ended their four-year relationship in 2019. Despite their separation, they have managed to maintain a close friendship and co-parent their child.

Irina Shayk, Leonardo DiCaprio and Stella Maxwell at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/eCXRBWupFc— @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio also attended the Revolve Festival at Coachella this year. His former partner of four years, Camila Morrone, was also present, from whom he parted ways in August 2022. According to ET, Camila was already at the festival before Leonardo DiCaprio arrived. She was seen spending time with Suki Waterhouse and Emma Roberts and appeared to be enjoying herself.

The report indicated that Camila was actively dancing in her cabana, while DiCaprio was in a separate cabana with his close friend Tobey Maguire and some male friends. They were hanging out with a few women. Despite his presence at the event, Leonardo DiCaprio kept a low profile but still appeared to be having a good time. It was reported that DiCaprio and Morrone maintained a physical distance from each other and did not engage in any communication.

