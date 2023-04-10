Lokesh Kanagraj To Direct Rajinikanth After Leo: Reports

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, after finishing the shooting of his film Leo, will start directing superstar Rajinikanth in his next film, as per reports. It’s been claimed that Lokesh was originally slated to direct Rajinikanth in a movie for Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. The project, though, didn’t take off at the time.

However, it appears that Lokesh will now get his chance at last. To finalise the specifics of their collaboration, he and Rajinikanth are expected to meet in the upcoming weeks. The news has surprised the industry, and fans of the actor and the director are eagerly awaiting their magnum opus.

Despite the excitement, Lokesh is swamped with other projects that are already in the works. His filmography, which he launched with the critically acclaimed Kaithi, is only just getting started. However, the opportunity to collaborate with Rajinikanth will be too good to miss.

Leo is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year and stars Vijay, Gautham Menon, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand and Mysskin.

Lokesh earlier disclosed that he will soon collaborate with Suriya as well. According to rumours, the movie might focus solely on Rolex, the drug lord who first appears in Vikram’s climax. To see Rolex back on the big screen, fans will have to wait a little longer if the rumours about Lokesh’s film with Rajinikanth are accurate.

Talking about Thalaiva’s upcoming film, the actor will be next seen in a big banner multi-starrer Jailer. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth plays Muthuvel Pandian, a jail guard known as Jailer, in the upcoming thriller which is anticipated to be both dark and humorous. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will have a cameo in the film. The movie, which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and others play supporting roles. Along with this, Rajinikanth will also appear in his daughter’s next directorial Lal Salaam.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here