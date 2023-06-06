Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma And Neena Gupta Set The Tone For A Fun Rom-Com

Netflix is back with the second part of its hit comedy, Lust Stories. The anthology film brings together four fresh stories, directed by four filmmakers – R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The cast also stars talented actors Neena Gupta, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome. The streaming giant unveiled the teaser for the movie on Tuesday morning.

In the teaser, Neena Gupta jokingly asks, “Before buying a car, don’t you go for a test drive? So why not have a test drive before marriage?" The witty dialogue leaves Kajol bursting into laughter while Vijay Varma and Mrunal Thakur feel a bit embarrassed.

According to Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, the highly praised and Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories is back with four gripping new stories. These stories are crafted by credible directors in the industry. The first set of stories from this series sparked significant discussions, and this new collection takes it even further with more innovative, multicultural, and progressive narratives from different parts of India.

video-carousel

Ronnie Screwvala, on Lust Stories 2, said, “We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all our films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netlfix and Ashi Dua once again on this much loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can’t wait for our audiences to see the film.”