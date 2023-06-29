CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Entertainment » Madonna Hospitalized for Several Days, 'Celebrations' Tour Postponed: Manager
Madonna Hospitalized for Several Days, 'Celebrations' Tour Postponed: Manager

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 01:48 IST

United States of America (USA)

Oseary said the pop icon's "Celebrations" tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, was postponed until further notice

Madonna is recovering after falling ill with a “serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit for several days, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement posted to social media Wednesday.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," he said. “A full recovery is expected."

Oseary said the pop icon’s “Celebrations" tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, was postponed until further notice.

