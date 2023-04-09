Madonna Puts Her Former Luxury Home With 9 Bedrooms, Outdoor Pool In Market; Price Tag Will BLOW Your Mind

Queen of Pop Madonna’s former house on Mulholland Drive is not up for sale and here is everything you need to know about her massive property. Her house, which was previously used in the shooting of Beverly Hills Cop in 1984 is listed for a whopping amount of $21,000,000! The singer purchased the mansion in 1993 and sold it three years later. According to a report in House Beautiful, it cost her $5 million when she bought it. Reportedly, fashion designer Leon Max of Max Studio was the latest owner of the house.

The property has nine bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Luxury real estate platform Mega Mansions took to their Instagram handle to list the details about Madonna’s property and shared gorgeous inside photos of her mansion.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Madonna also made the headlines recently when she made her relationship with boxer Josh Popper Instagram official. Rumours of the 64-year-old singer dating the Popper, who is 35 years her junior, quickly ignited when she shared photos of him on social media. In one of her old Instagram stories, the singer was once spotted cuddling up to him.

Last month, Madonna was spotted celebrating the Jewish holiday Purim with a masked man, reported to be Josh Popper. Dressed in all-black ensembles, the singer chose a lacy mask to add a peek-a-boo touch to her style statement.

Madonna, 64, confirms romance with boxer Josh Popper, 29, with intimate pic https://t.co/MmiK8n6fKo pic.twitter.com/rwV2nQ3srR— Page Six (@PageSix) March 8, 2023

Seemingly, Josh wore a black scarf and cap, keeping only his eyes visible to the cameras. But what stole the limelight was that the pair locked lips while striking a pose for the mushy picture. “Killer who are partying,” Madonna captioned the still as she uploaded it on her Instagram Stories.

This development comes almost a year after Madonna parted ways with her ex-boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. The couple, who had an age gap of 35 years, dated each other for about three years before calling it quits.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here