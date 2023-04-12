Maharashtra Shaheer's Trailer Promises A Riveting Biopic Of Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable

Maharashtra Shaheer is a much anticipated Marathi film based on renowned late folk artist Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable. He is also remembered fondly as Shaheer Sable. The teaser of this film has already caused a massive furore on social media. Now, the film’s production house Everest Entertainment has further delighted the audience by unveiling its trailer. Released on April 11, Maharashtra Shaheer’s trailer has become a hit among audiences with more than five lakh views. The trailer shows how Shaheer Sable is stopped from praising Maharashtra in his songs by a producer. Saddened by this behaviour, he leaves the project. Shaheer Sable is shown as a valiant performer, who never bows down in front of anyone; not even his family, who doesn’t appreciate his idea of marrying without the consent of his parents. Shaheer Sable had tied the knot with Bhanumathi Sable.

Marathi cine buffs have applauded various interesting aspects related to the trailer, with the most prominent one being its dialogues. Lines like “The artist has to hide his despair behind his make-up” correctly show the psyche of an artist. They also loved the music rendered by the duo Ajay-Atul. Cine buffs wished that Maharashtra Shaheer should have a wider reach, globally. The cinematography, direction and the male lead (enacted by Ankush Chaudhari) are other highlights of the trailer. The roles of former politician Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan and Shiv Sena supremo Bal Keshav Thackeray are also in this film.

Viewers will also be eagerly looking forward to the debut of Sana Shinde, who has portrayed Bhanumathi Sable’s role. In an interview with News 18 Lokmat, the director and Sana’s father Kedar Shinde talked about her debut. Kedar said that he felt pressured while directing her in the film. Kedar said that Sana was finalised after he confirmed that she didn’t feel any pressure to play Bhanumathi Sable’s role.

Maharashtra Shaheer will hit the theatres on April 28. Ashvini Mahangade will also portray a key role in the movie. Actresses Shubhangi Sadavarte, Nirmiti Sawant and Mrumayee Deshpande will play major roles as well. Pratima Kulkarni and Omkar Mangesh Datt have penned the dialogues in the film.

