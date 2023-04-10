Makers Of Nani's Dasara Release Deleted Scene, Internet Reacts

Nani-starrer Dasara was released on March 20 and it garnered mixed reviews. Some appreciated the film citing good acting performances, while others criticised Srikanth Odela’s confused approach. Sree Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Dasara’s production house, has now shared a deleted scene from the film on YouTube. In the scene, Vennela (Keerthy Suresh) quarrels with her mother Ramanamma (Jhansi). Vennela asks Ramanamma how she can be ok with the fact that her marriage is fixed with Dharani (played by Nani). Vennela wanted to marry Suryam, nicknamed Suri (played by Dheekshith Shetty). Ramanamma is shown crying and not saying a word. At this moment, Suri’s mother (Surabhi Prabhavathi) arrives at the house and explains to Vennela that he (Suri) is dead now. Vennela has to face this fact and move on with Dharani as his spouse. At the end of the scene, Dharani is shown hearing the conversation and crying. He is disheartened by the fact that Vennela doesn’t love him.

Viewers loved the deleted scene and commented that it should not have been edited out of the film. One of the viewers commented that it elevates Vennela’s character, showing her as someone who knows how to raise her voice for her rights. Another requested the producers to add the deleted scenes when they release Dasara on the OTT platform. Many wanted to know why this scene was edited out of the film as it would have justified Vennela marrying Dharani. A user commented that since there was no background music in this scene, it was removed from the final cut. Many users also requested Sree Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas to release more deleted scenes from Dasara.

Nani’s followers were also eager to know if there will be a sequel to Dasara. He clarified in an interview with Pinkvilla that there is no scope for Dasara 2. “Dasara is one story, starts and ends in one part," confirmed Nani.

For those who have not seen Dasara, its story revolves around the life of coal thieves Dharani (Nani) and Suri (Deekshit Shetty). Their life takes a difficult turn when they get involved in local politics related to Silk Bar, a place for local politics.

