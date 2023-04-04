Makers of Santhanam's Vadakupatti Ramasamy Complete Shooting for Film

The 2021 film Dikkiloona, directed by Karthik Yogi, and starring Santhanam in the lead role, was a huge success. Santhanam and Karthik Yogi have teamed up again for Vadakupatti Ramasamy now. And the makers have concluded shooting for the venture. Santhanam, a huge fan of veteran comedian Goundamani, has used his character’s name Vadakupatti Ramasamy from a Tamil film as the title for this movie. It’s worth noting that the title Dikkilona was also derived from one of the popular dialogues of Goundamani.

The shooting for Vadakupatti Ramasamy began two months ago, and the crew has been working nonstop since then. The team has now announced the completion of the film by sharing a new still from the set. Vadakupatti Ramasamy was shot for a total of 63 days without a break, which is a huge accomplishment for the film.

Vadakupatti Ramasamy, which is said to be a period drama, is expected to be full of comedy and emotions. Santhanam was spotted with a thick beard in the wrap-up announcement photo. His first look from the film is yet to be revealed. Actress Megha Akash plays the female lead in the film. Its music is composed by Sean Roldan. The film’s post-production work will begin soon, and it is expected to hit theatres later this year.

Santhanam has also finished filming for his other film Kick. He is expected to come up with a surprise soon, as he is about to announce his new film.

Coming back to Vadakupatti Ramasamy, actor-director Tamizh is playing the antagonist. Other cast members include John Vijay, MS Bhaskar, Ravi Mariya, Maaran, Motta Rajendran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Seshu, It’s Prashanth and Jacqueline. Sean Roldan’s musical score and Deepak’s cinematography will be adding touches to this film, which also features Shiva Nandeeswaran as editor, Rajesh as art director, Mr V Shree Natraj as creative producer, and Sheriff as the choreographer.

