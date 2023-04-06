Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban's Padmini To Release In May: Reports

Actor Kunchacko Boban’s upcoming film Padmini, directed by Senna Hegde, is one of the most anticipated films in the Malayalam film industry. The movie will hit the theatre screens in May, according to reports. Deepu Pradeep, best known for the films Kunjiramayanam and The Priest, has written the screenplay for Padmini.

Recently, the movie’s first look poster, which featured the actors Kunchacko Boban, Vincy Aloshious, Madonna Sebastian and Aparna Balamurali, was released by the production team. Sreeraj Raveendran is in charge of the cinematography and Jakes Bejoy is responsible for the music of the film. The editing for Padmini will be handled by Manu Antony.

Speaking of Kunchacko Boban, the teaser of Enthada Saji was also released recently and it received nearly 1 million views on YouTube in less than 48 hours. The film features Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya and Nivetha Thomas, and has been written and produced by newcomer Godfy Xavier Babu. Nivetha is seen telling Boban in the teaser’s opening scenes how she got goosebumps after hearing her love interest’s song performed in a church. The teaser’s claim that the film will be a romantic drama has piqued the audience’s interest.

In Enthada Saji, Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya will be seen together after seven years. Earlier, the 2016 film Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum featured them together. They previously collaborated on several popular films, including Swapnakoodu, Gulumal, Kilukkam Kilukilukkam, and Lollipop.

On the other hand, both Kunchacko Boban’s previous films — Pakalum Pathiravum and Ottu — failed to impress critics and audiences. After the success of Nna Thaan Case Kodu, it can be anticipated that Boban will have another hit with Padmini, as director Hegde is known for making films that please audiences.

