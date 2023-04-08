Malayalam Screenwriter S. Narayana Swamy All Set For Directorial Debut At The Age Of 72

S. Narayana Swamy is one of the well-known screenwriters in the Indian film industry. He has predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema. He is particularly known for scripting films in the thriller genre and has mostly collaborated with directors like K. Madhu, Joshiy and A. K. Sajan. However, after working as a screenwriter for 43 years he is now all set to make his direct debut at the age of 72.

According to reports, Swamy’s first film will not be a thriller but a romantic drama. Young actor Dhyan Sreenivasan will be playing the lead role in SN Swamy’s upcoming film. The pooja ceremony for the movie will be held in Kochi on Vishu Day April 15. The film is also written by Swamy. According to sources the main portion of the shooting will be held in Tamil villages like Tiruchendur all the official updates about the film will be shared at the launch ceremony.

SN Swamy’s son Sivaram is the co-director of the film. The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by P Rajendra Prasad, president of Ernakulamthappan Temple Welfare Committee.

On the professional front, Swamy made his debut as a screenwriter in the year 1984 with Chakkarayumma. The film was directed by Sajan and produced by Jagan Appachan and featured Madhu, Srividya, Mammootty and Jagathy Sreekumar in the lead roles. Later he worked in a number of movies like Koodum Thedi, Ennum Nathante Nimmi, Mounam Sammadham, Oru Abhibhashakante Case Diary, Aayiram Naavulla Ananthan, Balram vs. Tharadas and Sagar alias Jacky Reloaded to name a few.

Along with this, Swamy has created numerous well-known fictitious characters in Malayalam films, such Sethurama Iyer (played by Mammootty) and Sagar Alias Jacky. (portrayed by Mohanlal). Sagar Alias Jacky, a famed gold smuggler, was the protagonist in Irupatham Noottandu (1987) and its spiritual descendant, Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded (2009). Sethurama Iyer, the protagonist of the CBI film series, was inspired by Radhavinod Raju, a real-life police officer who retired as Chief of India’s National Investigative Agency. Some of his other creations include Inspector Balram, a cop played by Mammootty in the films Avanazhi (1986) and its sequel Balram vs. Tharadas (2006), and Ali Imran, a cop played by Mohanlal in Moonnam Mura (1988).

